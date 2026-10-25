Harbor Freight Just Dropped New Color Changing LED String Lights – Here's What They Cost

Whether you're having friends over or hanging outside by yourself on a fine evening, outdoor string lights can turn any patio or backyard into a cozier spot. There are plenty of ways to up the ambiance, and Harbor Freight just added another cool new product in October. The company has added a set of color-changing LED string lights to its lineup, giving shoppers an alternative way to change the vibe without having to install a whole separate lighting setup.

Listed as the Luminar Outdoor 24 ft., 12-Bulb Shatterproof Outdoor Color-Changing LED String Lights, the item costs $49.99. As the name suggests, the set comes with a 24-foot strand and 12 shatter-resistant bulbs. This means the bulbs are built to resist breaking if dropped, which adds to your safety, but it doesn't mean they're unbreakable. Users can switch between four solid colors (red, green, blue, and yellow) and pick from up to 21 color-changing modes with the included remote.

Additionally, one strand uses only 7.2 watts of power, and up to three strands can be linked together to reach 72 feet. That extra length will make it easier to stretch lights across a big backyard patio or line a long fence. The lights are also built for outdoor use and can handle rough weather. Since the holidays are coming, red and green lights can bring a festive touch to a porch at Christmas, and the other colors and effects are great for parties and New Year's Eve gatherings. All in all, the new color-changing LED string lights can easily contend for our favorite new Harbor Freight finds from 2026.