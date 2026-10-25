Yes, Tractor Supply Does Sell Gas & Electric Dirt Bikes - But There's A Catch

With more than 2,460 brick and mortar stores in operation over 49 states, Tractor Supply Co. claims to be the "largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States." That's an impressive feat for a company that began solely as a farm supply outlet almost 100 years ago. The retailer's offerings have expanded beyond just farm supplies over the years, with its outlets now carrying everything from clothing and seasonal decorations to sporting goods and pet supplies. TSC has even entered the mini bike market recently.

Yes, Tractor Supply Co. now sells dirt bikes too. That's hardly surprising to folks who frequent TSC outlets, as the retailer has long offered farm-ready ATVs and UTVs, as well as golf carts, go-karts, and scooters. Dirt bikes are a newer edition, and the brand currently features five different models on its website.

Four of those rides are in the Drift Hero lineup, and the final one is a GoTrax model. At present, however, only one of them is available for purchase in stores. That in-store model is also the only one powered by a gasoline engine, with the other four dirt bikes utilizing electricity to tear up the trails. The electric dirt bikes are instead only available for purchase through the TSC web store, so at least for now, you'd have to buy the electric bikes without the luxury of seeing them in person first.