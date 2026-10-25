Yes, Tractor Supply Does Sell Gas & Electric Dirt Bikes - But There's A Catch
With more than 2,460 brick and mortar stores in operation over 49 states, Tractor Supply Co. claims to be the "largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States." That's an impressive feat for a company that began solely as a farm supply outlet almost 100 years ago. The retailer's offerings have expanded beyond just farm supplies over the years, with its outlets now carrying everything from clothing and seasonal decorations to sporting goods and pet supplies. TSC has even entered the mini bike market recently.
Yes, Tractor Supply Co. now sells dirt bikes too. That's hardly surprising to folks who frequent TSC outlets, as the retailer has long offered farm-ready ATVs and UTVs, as well as golf carts, go-karts, and scooters. Dirt bikes are a newer edition, and the brand currently features five different models on its website.
Four of those rides are in the Drift Hero lineup, and the final one is a GoTrax model. At present, however, only one of them is available for purchase in stores. That in-store model is also the only one powered by a gasoline engine, with the other four dirt bikes utilizing electricity to tear up the trails. The electric dirt bikes are instead only available for purchase through the TSC web store, so at least for now, you'd have to buy the electric bikes without the luxury of seeing them in person first.
What to know about the Drift Hero dirt bikes sold through Tractor Supply Co.
Before understanding where to buy the bikes, it might be worth reading up on what you are getting for your money. The brand's 800W Electric Dirt Bike, currently selling for $599.99, boasts an 800-watt electric engine. This is not a ton of power, which is why the brand positions the Drift Hero as a beginner's bike that's equipped with three pre-set speed options of 5 mph, 10 mph, and 15 mph. It also comes with a travel range of between 5 and 11 miles.
If you're looking for more power at a reasonable price point, the gas powered DH125 Drift Hero may suffice with a 124cc engine and a $999.99 sticker price. This kick start model can hit 25 mph and features a four-up semi-automatic transmission, making it easy to control when you're out and about. The 2,500W Electric Kid's Dirt Bike, priced at $1,499.99, gets you upwards of 120 minutes of runtime, a max speed of 34 mph, and hydraulic suspension with front and rear shocks.
At $2,499.99, Drift Hero's 5000W ride provides more speed and runtime, topping out at 50 mph and delivering a 40-mile range on a full charge. Finally, the GoTrax K2 Electric is the most expensive dirt bike available through TSC, offering a range of 45 miles and a top speed of 50 mph. That'll hardly earn a spot alongside the fastest street legal dirt bikes around, but it's all-black exterior makes it arguably the best-looking model TSC sells.