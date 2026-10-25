Yes, You Can Fill Motorcycle Tires With Nitrogen - But Should You?

Nitrogen is often seen as "premium air," a better option than the regular air you can fill your tires with. But while there's plenty of information available around the benefits of nitrogen for your car, motorcycles are a different story. If you're wondering if it's safe, it definitely is. Due to the composition of the Earth's atmosphere, the air coming out of a regular pump is already 78% nitrogen. A nitrogen fill simply bumps that percentage to near 100%. So, yes, you can put nitrogen in your motorcycle tires, but whether you should is a different story, since there are upsides and downsides.

Dealerships and tire shops will often tell you that nitrogen leaks out more slowly, and according to them, that supposedly leads to better safety and fuel economy. Most of their claims are true as well — even if slightly exaggerated — which is why dealerships often charge extra for the gas.

Nitrogen does, in fact, bleed out more slowly than air does. Since nitrogen molecules are bigger than the other molecules in regular air — like oxygen — they are slightly less prone to seeping out. Nitrogen also carries far less moisture in the form of water vapor. According to General Motors, removing this vapor keeps the tire's pressure relatively steady as temperatures change. This is especially beneficial for motorcycles since temperature swings are more apparent — their tires use a lower air volume and softer compounds. However, GM also observes that these benefits are only noticeable under controlled conditions. Motorcyclist also concluded that, for the typical rider, both these gains shrink considerably.