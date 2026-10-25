Why AirStrike Ryobi Tools Don't Need An Air Compressor
Choosing an air compressor for your tools can take time, as you want to be sure you get a model that can power the tools you actually need to use. But you don't have to worry about this when you purchase a Ryobi AirStrike tool, because the utilize compressed air stored inside the tool itself. This means that you don't need an additional air compressor when working with these devices.
The AirStrike line of tools includes both nailers and staplers and the exact mechanism that allows these tools to work is enabled by the 18V lithium battery. That battery powers the tool's internal piston so it can compress the air. The compressed air is then used to produce the force needed to drive each fastener. Because of their internal components, AirStrike tools do not require gas cartridges or additional hoses like those used by pneumatic tools.
Using an AirStrike tool should mean you don't have nearly as much setup to do before getting to work. You also won't have to worry about the additional money it costs for a compressor or cartridges. AirStrike tools are often quieter than traditional air compressor tools as well and because they don't require a hose, you can move around a bit more freely, too.
The drawbacks of Ryobi AirStrike tools
In real-world testing of eight different framing nailers, Fine Homebuilding found the Ryobi PBL350K to have a pretty intense recoil during operation. It was also inconsistent when being used in sequential mode. This was due to the angle at which the tool's nose needed to make contact with the surface, which was often tricky to properly hit. The Ryobi framing nailer also performed slower than the other tools tested when used on dense engineered lumber.
Pro Tool Reviews found the Ryobi PBL370 Straight Finish Nailer had some drawbacks as well. When pulling the trigger to fire a nail, the tool had a slight delay, which could be an issue for users accustomed to working with pneumatic nailers. The Ryobi's minimum nail length was also shorter than the previous version of the tool, by about a ½-inch. Additionally, the tool had more bulk than other models designed with professionals in mind.
An AirStrike tool's internal air reservoir may eventually need to be topped off, depending on the tool. For example, Ryobi states that the PBL3508 Framing Nailer may need attention around the 20,000 nail mark. To do this, the battery should first be detached and the tool's cover must be removed using an Allen wrench. An air compressor set to 125 PSI can then be used on the tool's valve to top off the air. But before attempting to add air, you should consult the owner's manual for your AirStrike tool for more information.