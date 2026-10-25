Why AirStrike Ryobi Tools Don't Need An Air Compressor

Choosing an air compressor for your tools can take time, as you want to be sure you get a model that can power the tools you actually need to use. But you don't have to worry about this when you purchase a Ryobi AirStrike tool, because the utilize compressed air stored inside the tool itself. This means that you don't need an additional air compressor when working with these devices.

The AirStrike line of tools includes both nailers and staplers and the exact mechanism that allows these tools to work is enabled by the 18V lithium battery. That battery powers the tool's internal piston so it can compress the air. The compressed air is then used to produce the force needed to drive each fastener. Because of their internal components, AirStrike tools do not require gas cartridges or additional hoses like those used by pneumatic tools.

Using an AirStrike tool should mean you don't have nearly as much setup to do before getting to work. You also won't have to worry about the additional money it costs for a compressor or cartridges. AirStrike tools are often quieter than traditional air compressor tools as well and because they don't require a hose, you can move around a bit more freely, too.