6 Non-Apple Gadgets You Didn't Know Were Designed By The Guy Behind The iPhone

The Jaguar E-Type, Sony Walkman TPS-L2, Coca‑Cola contour bottle, and Sunbeam Radiant Control toaster are celebrated examples of industrial design, but can you name the designers behind these iconic products? How about the iPhone, iPad, or the iMac? Chances are, you've heard of Jony Ive.

The British-American industrial designer is best known for shaping game-changing Apple products, most notably the original iPhone, which ushered in the shift from dumb phones with plastic keypads to modern smartphones with sophisticated sensor arrays and touchscreens, transforming communication, commerce, navigation, and more.

Before the iPhone, Ive worked on minimalist toilets, sinks, and other household products. Beyond Apple gadgets, the former Apple design chief's portfolio includes a surprising range of products, from a hybrid ballpoint pen to Ferrari's first full-production electric vehicle. Let's look at the fascinating (and often strange) world of gadgets Jony Ive designed outside the Apple ecosystem.