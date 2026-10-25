Can You Use Regular WD-40 As Contact Cleaner?

It sure looks like a perfect marketing trick when you think about it. Take a famous product and make a bunch of offshoots to encourage new purchases. Yet, it's far from the truth. For starters, regular WD-40 was never a contact cleaner in the first place. It was a chemical created for the aerospace industry to prevent rust, and was first used on the Atlas missile. The 'WD' part is an acronym for "Water Displacement," while, funnily enough, the '40' stands for the attempt on which they got the formula right.

When you dig into the chemical composition of different products, the classic WD-40 is petroleum-based, with a dash of additional chemicals like LVP aliphatic hydrocarbons. On the other hand, the Specialist Contact cleaner has no petroleum and contains isopropyl alcohol and heptane, none of which are in the classic blue and yellow can. Think of it this way: You may be able to clean a contact with WD-40, but it will also leave behind residue that can attract extra dust (a no-no if you're using it on a PC) and inhibit conductivity (a no-no if you're using it on battery contacts).

Of course, no product is perfect. Most contact cleaners are solvent-based, so there are many many things you shouldn't use WD-40 Contact Cleaner on. This includes materials like silicone, acrylic, and polycarbonate plastics. So, whatever you're cleaning and whatever product you're using, just don't spray it around like a madman.