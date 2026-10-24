This Sleepy Airport Hangar Once Hid Steve McQueen's Legendary Car Collection

The Hollywood star housed some truly remarkable and iconic vehicles at the Santa Paula Airport. One of the vehicles that resided at his hangar was a 1956 Jaguar XKSS, which McQueen endearingly referred to as the "Green Rat." It was derived from the Jaguar D-Type, which was a stunning 1950s race car that successfully garnered three 24 Hours of Le Mans victories from 1955-1957.

The XKSS was the road version, but retained the D-Type's uncivilized characteristics. The car was loud, only included the most basic of features, and had McQueen racking up more than his fair share of speeding citations. But the iconic actor reportedly loved the car and worked on it himself in his spare time. There were only 16 of these XKSSs made, but each included a 3.4-liter XK inline-six, which could generate 250 brake horsepower and reach a speed of 150 mph.

A more subdued example from McQueen's hangar collection is the 1952 Hudson Wasp. Hudson Motors was at one time among the top three U.S. automakers, trailing behind Ford and Chevrolet. Among the brand's notable 1950s-era achievements was its success in NASCAR and the introduction of the Hudson Wasp.

McQueen owned the Two-Door Brougham iteration, which included some performance enhancements, including Hudson's legendary Twin H-Power engine with its dual carburetor system, a Power Dome cylinder head, and Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. According to his widow, as reported by RM Sotheby's, McQueen referred to it as a "Sunday-go-to-church-car," a sharp contrast to the brashness of the Jaguar XKSS.