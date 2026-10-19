Samsung's Popular S90H OLED TV Is Nearly 45% Off Right Now

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If you've been waiting for the right time to get yourself an OLED 4K TV, now might be it: Samsung's S90H OLED 4K television is marked down pretty significantly. At Best Buy, on Samsung's site, and at various other locations online, you can get the S90H for as much as $1,800 off depending on the size you choose. There's no indication of when this deal might end, either, so if you're interested, don't wait too long. The S90H comes with a glare-resistant OLED display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an AI-powered picture processor. Altogether, it's the premium pick for those who want great-looking movies, sports, and gaming at a fraction of the MSRP.

Depending on what size screen you go for, you could score a saving of between 32.4% and 44.4%. Right now, the 55-inch model is $1,299.99, down $700 from its original price of $1,999.99. The 65-inch model is $1,499.99, a $1,200 discount compared to its earlier price of $2,699.99. The 77-inch model is also $1,200 off, but the sale price of $2,499.99 is less dramatic a deal considering its earlier price was $3,699.99. Don't forget to check out the 83-inch model: down $1,800 from its original price of $5,299.99 to $3,499.99. These prices stand regardless of whether you buy the TV from Best Buy or direct from Samsung.