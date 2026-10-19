Samsung's Popular S90H OLED TV Is Nearly 45% Off Right Now
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If you've been waiting for the right time to get yourself an OLED 4K TV, now might be it: Samsung's S90H OLED 4K television is marked down pretty significantly. At Best Buy, on Samsung's site, and at various other locations online, you can get the S90H for as much as $1,800 off depending on the size you choose. There's no indication of when this deal might end, either, so if you're interested, don't wait too long. The S90H comes with a glare-resistant OLED display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an AI-powered picture processor. Altogether, it's the premium pick for those who want great-looking movies, sports, and gaming at a fraction of the MSRP.
Depending on what size screen you go for, you could score a saving of between 32.4% and 44.4%. Right now, the 55-inch model is $1,299.99, down $700 from its original price of $1,999.99. The 65-inch model is $1,499.99, a $1,200 discount compared to its earlier price of $2,699.99. The 77-inch model is also $1,200 off, but the sale price of $2,499.99 is less dramatic a deal considering its earlier price was $3,699.99. Don't forget to check out the 83-inch model: down $1,800 from its original price of $5,299.99 to $3,499.99. These prices stand regardless of whether you buy the TV from Best Buy or direct from Samsung.
What makes the S90H worth buying
For those still on the fence even with the advertised savings, check out Best Buy's customer reviews. The S90H is sitting at a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars across 64 reviews. Customers have especially nice things to say about the OLED TV's picture quality, its overall clarity and glare resistance, and the brightness of Samsung's HDR standard HDR10+. Others add that it also has a very straightforward home screen and a convenient setup process out of the box.
In addition to the OLED panel with 4K resolution and HDR10+ support, the TV also comes with Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. Combined with its 165Hz refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator technology, the S90H is designed to keep fast-moving scenes clear, along with smoother gameplay with fewer visual interruptions. The set also supports Dolby Atmos and is equipped with AI Sound Controller Pro, which lets viewers adjust dialogue, background music, and sound effects separately based on what you're watching. Of these six sizes and sale prices, the 65-inch model has the biggest discount at over 44% off. If you want the best deal no matter the size, that's the one to go for.