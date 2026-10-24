The Toyota RAV4 Is Losing Its Top Spot As America's Favorite SUV

The sales results for the first three quarters of 2026 are in. As of the end of September, the Toyota RAV4 has lost its top-selling compact SUV crown, which it had most recently achieved in 2025. In fact, the RAV4's sales leadership goes all the way back to 2017. The current winner is the Honda CR-V, which has notched 336,844 sales in the first three quarters. In comparison, the Toyota RAV4 came in with just 253,664 sales, a difference of 83,180, which actually landed the RAV4 in seventh place in the overall sales standings, behind the Ram pickup, the Toyota Camry, and the GMC Sierra. We examined both of these leading SUVs in depth and came up with an answer to which compact SUV is right for you.

There's a good reason Toyota lost to the Honda CR-V in the 2026 sales race. As Toyota tries to increase production of the new hybrid-only RAV4, it is having trouble meeting its previous production targets. This has caused supply issues for the RAV4 line, which has affected its sales results. This reversal of fortune has helped the Honda CR-V take the top spot as the best-selling SUV in the U.S. Once Toyota overcomes its production limitations and RAV4 supply reaches its maximum, it could regain its lead over its main rival.