Here's What Isopropyl Alcohol Does To A TV Screen

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In the past, we've mentioned that one of the many things you shouldn't do while cleaning your TV screen is using alcohol. Many TV manufacturing brands, such as PRISM+ and LG, have consistently cautioned against the use of alcohol since it has been known to damage the screen coating. However, times have changed, and some television manufacturers have given the thumbs up to use them for specific models. In 2026, Samsung updated its TV screen guidelines, which cover its QLED TVs, Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, and Crystal UHD TVs. Its guidelines note that alcohol can be used for cleaning under certain conditions.

That said, it's important to note that Samsung recommends isopropyl alcohol only under two specific conditions. First, there are different types of isopropyl alcohol: 70%, 91%, and 99%. While the 99% dilution is often preferred for electronics, according to Right Path Industries, Samsung states that you should only use isopropyl alcohol that is 70% or less. While it doesn't disclose precisely why, it could be because the 70% option is known to be more effective at surface disinfection. Second, while isopropyl alcohol can be safely used on TV screens, the method of application can increase or decrease possible risks associated with it.

Here are a few tips for safely using it to clean your TV screen today, along with alternatives if you still don't feel comfortable using it.