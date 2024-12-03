How To Safely Clean Your Flat-Screen TV (And What You'll Need To Do It)

When many of us purchase a brand-new flat-screen TV, we set it up and forget about it. As time goes on, you might notice a smudge here and a fingerprint there, all of which can interfere with your viewing experience. No matter how much you try to avoid it, at some point, your flat-screen TV is bound to need some cleaning. You may be tempted to whip out a glass cleaner like Windex, spray away, wipe down the screen, and call it a day. However, doing so could do more harm than good. While this strategy worked for older tube TVs, flat-screen TVs are more fragile and require a more sensitive touch.

That means avoiding products like window cleaners, soaps, detergents with abrasives, or cleansers with alcohol, benzene, ammonia, or acetone. The harsh chemicals in these products can strip or damage a flat-screen TV's screen, electrical components, and surface coating. It may seem like eliminating all those options doesn't leave you with much to clean your TV, but in many ways, that's a good thing. When cleaning a flat-screen TV, it's best to keep things simple to protect the screen from damage. While there are many types of flat-screen TVs — such as LCD, OLED, and QLED — from the various major brands, the same cleaning rules generally apply to all of them.