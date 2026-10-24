The World's Largest Lithium Mine Isn't In China Or The US

The Greenbushes Lithium Operations has seen many different types of mining operations take place on its grounds since its first tin mining claim, which lasted from 1888 until 1930. From 1935 until 1943, weathered tin oxides were produced through sluicing activities. In 1945, earthmoving equipment permitted the dredging of tin, which continued until 1956. Then in 1964, tin mining utilizing the oxidized rock commenced. Lithium mining at Greenbushes began in 1983, when its first lithium mineral concentrator was commissioned. Tantalum for the electronics industry was the next material that would be mined there, starting in 1992. Demand for tantalum went through the roof in the late 1990s, but the market crashed in 2002, reducing that demand. Tantalum mining resumed in 2011.

As far as the history of lithium mining at Greenbushes Lithium Operations goes, output has steadily increased over the years. Its current projected production level will be two million metric tons per year of lithium concentrate, when all of its processing plants have come online at full capacity. This will be the result of processing 8.9 metric tons of high-grade lithium ore each year. But the high-demand lithium markets are always subject to change, like in Germany, where one of the world's largest lithium deposits could reshape the future of EVs.

Thanks to having the highest quality lithium ore available, the future of Greenbushes Lithium Operations seems secure. But when new tech resurrects end-of-life lithium batteries back to 95% capacity, it may turn out that we reach the point where we never need to mine lithium ore ever again.