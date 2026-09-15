New Tech Resurrects End-Of-Life Lithium Batteries Back To 95% Capacity

While EVs are often considered eco-friendly, the lithium batteries they rely on are notoriously resource-hungry to manufacture and recycle. However, researchers at Cornell University claim to have developed a cheap and energy-efficient way to recycle spent lithium-ion batteries.

The typical recycling process involves breaking lithium batteries down using extreme heat and harsh chemicals to extract valuable raw materials. Traditional recycling methods destroy everything, including the expensive battery management system, to recover raw materials, such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, copper, and aluminum, using energy-hungry processes like pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy. This is wasteful because lithium batteries are usually considered end-of-life when they reach about 70-80% of their as-new capacity. Even in this state, key components like electrodes are still salvageable despite accumulating chemical gunk over a lifetime of recharge/discharge cycles.

Researchers have developed a novel recycling technique to reverse this process chemically, without destroying the entire battery cells. Cornell University researchers dubbed this process Direct Electrode-to-Electrode Regeneration (DEER) in a research paper published in Energy and Environmental Science. The process chemically removes the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) layer that has accumulated on the electrodes of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, returning them to 95% of their original capacity.