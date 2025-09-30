New Recycling Method Helps Researchers Recover 99% Pure Lithium From Used EV Batteries

The rise of electric vehicles is a critical part of the move away from fossil fuels and the "greening" of transport. However, it isn't without its environmental challenges, one of the major issues being the efficient recycling of batteries. This is especially pertinent when we consider the scale of the problem. Today, lithium-ion batteries power much of the modern world, and it's easy to forget just what a recent innovation this is (interestingly, lithium is formed when a star explodes). Lithium-ion batteries had existed in various formats for decades before Sony introduced the first practical and rechargeable battery in 1991. For the past three decades, the sales of lithium-ion batteries have doubled every two to three years, and with the growth of the EV sector, the growth rate has been close to 40%. That's a lot of batteries to be recycled.

The bad news is that recycling lithium-ion batteries is difficult, hazardous, and expensive. This at least partially explains why, as of 2022, only 5% of the world's lithium-ion batteries were believed to be recycled. Now, one research team has developed a new recycling technology that could improve the situation. The team based at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has developed a cleaner hydrometallurgical recycling process that has produced promising results. The process can recover critical metals while producing lithium carbonate at over 99% purity. The research team also demonstrated that recycled lithium, when used in new cathode materials (cathode materials store and release the lithium ions), has a similar performance to new commercial batteries.