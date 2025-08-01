How A Nova Explosion Technically Powers Your Smartphone

The next time you use your phone, you should raise your eyes to the skies and say thanks to ... a dying star. More specifically, you should thank the explosions that happen on a class of celestial bodies known as white dwarfs. Scientists have long pondered where all that lithium that powers our phones and much else of the modern world comes from. This might seem strange, as lithium was one of only three elements that were created in the first moments after the Big Bang, the others being hydrogen and helium. However, the lithium produced was only a trace amount, and when astronomers looked at older stars, they found that there was even less lithium than expected. This discrepancy can be explained by the tendency of larger stars to pull lithium inwards towards the star's core, where it's destroyed.

Yet, when scientists study younger stars, the reverse is found to be true — these stars have far more lithium than previous generations. This begs the question — where does all this lithium come from? The smoking gun was found when data from a nova dating from December 2013 was recently re-analyzed by scientists. The re-analysis happened after it was discovered that the white dwarf was nearer than originally thought, which brought it into a range where meaningful data could be pulled from the observation. Let's shine a light on how explosions on distant white dwarf stars are helping to make the lithium-ion batteries that are possibly powering the device you're reading this on.