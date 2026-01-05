China's EV Boom Has Left It With A Battery (And Crime) Problem

There are plenty of different reasons why electric vehicles haven't yet taken off in certain markets the way automakers and government regulators once hoped they would. Indeed, there may be more EVs on American roads today than there were a decade ago, but for many car buyers, factors such as driving range, charging speed, and price continue to be major hurdles to switching to electric.

But beyond those consumer-facing issues, there's also the larger problem of what to do with EVs once the cars — and more specifically, their batteries — are used up. It's a problem that's become quite major in the Chinese market, as the early iterations of the country's many EVs have begun to reach the end of their usable lifespans. In fact, it's projected that some 7 million tons of batteries in Chinese-market EVs will be giving up the ghost by 2030.

Globally, the issue of battery disposal and recycling has long been recognized as an issue that comes with the wider adoption of electric vehicles. To that end, there have been promising developments when it comes to recycling components, like methods for harvesting 99% pure lithium from used EV batteries. In China, though, the uniquely rapid growth of EVs over the last decade has led to a large and growing "old battery" problem that's put the environment and public health at risk, as well as opened the door for sketchy criminal operations.