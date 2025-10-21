This Is One Of World's Largest Lithium Deposits, And It Could Reshape The Future Of EVs

Germany, the land of precision engineering and home to some of the greatest automakers, has just made a groundbreaking discovery of a huge lithium carbonate deposit. Located in Anhalt, Saxony, the deposit has an estimated 43 million tons of lithium ore, making it one of the largest lithium deposits in the world. The discovery was made by Neptune Energy, a UK-based oil and gas company, in a region previously used for natural gas extraction. A similar lithium discovery of 5.9 million tons was made in India a few years back. To put that into perspective, the German deposit is roughly 7 times compared to the Indian one.

Neptune Energy's CEO Andreas Scheck said, "This new assessment underscores the great potential of our license areas in Saxony-Anhalt. This enables us to contribute significantly to the German and European supply market for the critical raw material lithium."

The company also stated that they are looking into the direct extraction method for lithium. Traditionally, lithium is extracted by crushing and mining huge quantities of rock or evaporating brine water; both methods can cause significant air and water pollution and take months to complete. However, the more expensive Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) method is more efficient and doesn't require large water ponds. It is also considered more environmentally friendly, leaving a much smaller carbon footprint. Using brine water, Neptune Energy completed its second pilot project using DLE with partner Lilac in August 2025. Furthermore, an absorption-based process is currently being tested.