10 Of The Best Features Of AMD GPUs

NVIDIA might be the most popular GPU developer on the market, but anyone who wants a current-gen graphics card from this developer with more than 8GB of VRAM will have to pay more than $750, which is downright unreasonable. The AI-driven shortage of PC components is largely to blame, though many gamers also blame the company for spearheading this change in the first place, as seen when NVIDIA invested $100 billion in OpenAI while inflating GPU prices and failing to meet demand.

This is a major reason why most gamers have started switching over to AMD GPUs. A Radeon RX 9060 XT with 16GB of VRAM costs $519.99. Again, that's not great, but it's still notably cheaper than a similarly configured NVIDIA GPU. While AMD GPUs still have a long way to go to match the competition in upscaling, AI optimizations, and 4K gaming performance, they offer exclusive features that are great for dedicated gamers who want to squeeze as much performance as possible from their GPU.