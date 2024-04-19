What Is V-Sync, And Should You Turn It Off?

When it comes to PC gaming, it's all about performance. Gamers will do almost anything to ensure they get the smoothest experience and the highest framerates, even unplugging their second monitor when gaming. Don't put it past a PC gamer to hunt down all the GPU settings ruining their gaming experience. One setting in particular has always been a massive question: V-Sync. What exactly does it do? Is it improving or worsening performance? And should you turn it off?

V-Sync is short for Vertical Synchronization. It's a graphics feature that syncs your game's framerate with your monitor's refresh rate to reduce screen tearing in any graphically intensive application (usually video games, but it can be anything 3D-related). Screen tears happen when your screen and GPU are out of sync and present portions of multiple frames simultaneously; resulting in a noticeable, off-centering horizontal split across your display.

If you enable V-Sync (either through your GPU or in-game settings), your PC will hard cap your framerate to your monitor's refresh rate. For example, if your monitor has a 60Hz refresh rate, you'll only get 60 fps, 144Hz will display 144 fps, and so on. At the end of the day, V-Sync is a feature strictly designed to prevent screen tearing. It doesn't improve graphics or performance. In some cases, it can negatively impact your PC's performance, leading to the inevitable next question.