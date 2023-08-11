Should You Unplug Your Second Monitor When Gaming?

Gamers know that every second and every frame matters when playing a game. This concept is especially true for fast-paced games that rely on split-second decisions, like first-person shooters or real-time strategy games. Although the human eye can only see anywhere from 30-60 frames per second at any given time, even the slightest reduction in frames can cause issues at high levels of play.

Along with this desire to squeeze in every conceivable frame, another popular trend developed with the greater mass adoption of PCs is the use of more than one monitor. While once considered a luxury only afforded to those with the best hardware setups, having two or more screens has become far more commonplace in our modern world. However, with this rise has also come a theory from gamers. One which was pretty hard to prove until recently.

According to a new test done by Linus Tech Tips, using more than one monitor can reduce a computer's overall frames per second when gaming and streaming video, but that's just part of a bigger story. Here's why more than one monitor can reduce FPS, but also why unplugging your second display is probably not worth it.