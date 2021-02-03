Total War: Warhammer 3 trailer makes the future look wicked cold

This week the folks at Creative Assembly and Sega revealed the first trailer for Total War: Warhammer 3. This is the sort of game that’s the combined efforts of decades of work on multiple games, so you’ll be able to feel confident you can dedicate your ENTIRE LIFE to this game when it’s released. This first trailer allows the viewer to watch “a Kislev ice witch give a daemon a kicking” in high definition!

Take a peek at the trailer right here and tell us what you think. This is a strategy game, a game that’s been so successful in the form it’s been delivered in so far that it’ll be basically the same – but better! Creative Assembly suggest that they’re planning to release “a massive map rolling all three games into one campaign, for people who own all three.” That’s crazy times!

If you’d like to get in-depth with data on this next game, head down to the Total War FAQ where they’ve posted more details on the launch than you could EVER want to know. That was spearheaded by Ella McConnell, and it goes DEEP. It’s delivered in English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

According to the creators of this game, it’ll be released on Windows first, then “from Feral Interactive” on different platforms next. That’ll include Mac and Linux computers “as close to launch day as possible.” Their release will include an “Early Adopter bonus” for people that pre-order or “buy within the first week.” Weird!

It would appear that the release date for the Windows version of the game Total War: Warhammer 3 is “later this year” – the year 2021. At launch, this game is set to appear on Steam as well as the Epic Games Store. UPDATE: Also – “Physical copies of Total War: WARHAMMER III will also be available in most territories – please check with your preferred local game stockist.”