Who Owns Massimo Motor & Where Are Its Mini Vehicles Made?

Massimo Motor may not be the first name that comes to mind in conversations about the power sports and utility vehicle market, but the brand continues to rise in prominence These days, side-by-side UTVs and ATVs bearing the Massimo name are even being sold through major retailers like Tractor Supply Company. It's safe to say the company has come a long way since its 2009 founding, and it shows no sign of slowing its growth for the immediate future.

The company started in the state of Texas, with Massimo founder and CEO David Shan planting its corporate roots in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area suburb of Garland. Shan started the business to provide a more budget-friendly utility vehicle option to the ranchers and off-road enthusiasts in the area. His gamble has largely paid off, with Massimo filling that growing market sector for both groups. Over the years, Massimo has even ventured into other areas of the off-roading arena, manufacturing ATVs, motorcycles, golf carts, go-karts, and even a retro-style two-seater e-trike sold at Walmart.

The growth of Massimo Motor eventually led Shan and his financial partners at Asian International Securities Exchange Co., Ltd. (AISE) to forgo their mutual ownership of the brand and take the company public. That happened in 2024, with Massimo now answering to a mix of public shareholders and the original ownership group.