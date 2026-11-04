Why Don't More Data Centers Use Liquid Nitrogen For Cooling?

In our technology-oriented world, data centers keep everything running. From cloud storage and websites to AI, both individual users and businesses rely on these facilities. However, all those computers generate a huge amount of heat. As servers get more powerful and packed much tighter together, overheating becomes a pressing issue. Cooling is among the biggest ongoing expenses due to electricity usage. Some estimates say that cooling can eat up to 40% of a data center's total power use. In one of the more innovative ways to fight this, Amazon is using reclaimed water to keep its data centers cool.

One solution that might seem like a no-brainer is liquid nitrogen. At -321 °F (-196 °C), liquid nitrogen can pack a huge amount of cooling power into a small space. Despite that, it's not something data centers use, and one of the main reasons is the cost. Any company looking to add liquid nitrogen to its existing data centers would have to change its whole infrastructure.

As for new construction, there's still the specialized training needed to work with cryogenic systems safely. Data centers would need special storage and dispensing gear, and that kind of equipment isn't cheap nor easy to use. Anyone operating liquid nitrogen equipment needs proper hands-on knowledge to keep things running smoothly and avoid accidents.