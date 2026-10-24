Bruce Springsteen's Car Collection Is All-American - Except For This One European Model

Bruce Springsteen is a quintessential American rock star. Although his net worth is estimated in the ballpark of a billion, which undoubtedly spoils the working-class image, The Boss at least tries to stay in touch with his roots. For instance, he still resides in New Jersey, and even his vehicles may be a perfect homage to American automotive history. However, while some of the most expensive cars owned by Bruce Springsteen — the 1957 Chevy Bel Air and the 1960 Chevy C1 Corvette — are American-made, his collection also includes one European model — a British Range Rover L322.

The particular Range Rover isn't one of our most iconic Land Rover models, but some enthusiasts consider it the best SUV ever made. In an interview with The Times, Springsteen gave a detailed breakdown of his entire collection and highlighted the Range Rover as one of his daily 4x4 drivers for navigating the 400-acre property. The 2009 SUV fits The Boss's collection somewhat perfectly, as the musician himself stressed that he prefers functional cars that aren't exactly collector's pieces, opting to hop into each one and drive them occasionally. Along with Range Rover, Springsteen drives a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, another 4x4, which the musician seemingly enjoys.