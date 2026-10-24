Bruce Springsteen's Car Collection Is All-American - Except For This One European Model
Bruce Springsteen is a quintessential American rock star. Although his net worth is estimated in the ballpark of a billion, which undoubtedly spoils the working-class image, The Boss at least tries to stay in touch with his roots. For instance, he still resides in New Jersey, and even his vehicles may be a perfect homage to American automotive history. However, while some of the most expensive cars owned by Bruce Springsteen — the 1957 Chevy Bel Air and the 1960 Chevy C1 Corvette — are American-made, his collection also includes one European model — a British Range Rover L322.
The particular Range Rover isn't one of our most iconic Land Rover models, but some enthusiasts consider it the best SUV ever made. In an interview with The Times, Springsteen gave a detailed breakdown of his entire collection and highlighted the Range Rover as one of his daily 4x4 drivers for navigating the 400-acre property. The 2009 SUV fits The Boss's collection somewhat perfectly, as the musician himself stressed that he prefers functional cars that aren't exactly collector's pieces, opting to hop into each one and drive them occasionally. Along with Range Rover, Springsteen drives a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, another 4x4, which the musician seemingly enjoys.
What makes the Range Rover L322 special?
Digging deeper into the differences between the Land Rover and Range Rover, the latter wears two hats, so to speak. It's an incredible off-road machine, but it's also designed to be more luxurious. Powered by a TDV8 engine with 305 horsepower, the BMW-designed L322 sports an independent four-wheel air suspension — a nifty feature that allows drivers to adjust the height. Despite its age, the bells and whistles are there, including air conditioning, cruise control, a robust infotainment system with a touchscreen, off-road navigation, and a rear camera, to name a few.
To understand why this SUV is still in Springsteen's car collection, one has to explain the driving experience. Enthusiasts liken it to sitting in a luxury sedan that easily conquers rough terrain. Its electronic systems are also rather capable but never go into the territory of wrestling away control from the driver. Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear fame also agrees with the sentiment, and proudly claims it's the best car of all time, describing it as a luxury vehicle that has the DNA of a transit van. In translation: A perfect mix of panache and power worthy of a working person's vehicle.