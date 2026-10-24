What Are Floor Mounted Mini Splits, And Are They As Effective As Wall-Mounted Units?

Buying a new air conditioner can be a confusing experience. Apart from the fact that they come in different sizes (cooling capacities) and compressor designs (inverter or non-inverter), there can be as many as eight different air conditioner types to choose from. Even if you narrow down the choice to a mini split system because you don't want to deal with ducts, you then get to pick between a wall-mounted and a floor mounted design. But what's the difference between a floor mount and wall-mount mini split, though?

Both types utilize indoor air handlers that are connected to an outdoor compressor unit via refrigerant lines, thereby extracting the heat from the interior and moving it outside. The main difference is the mounting location. Floor mounted mini split units look similar to traditional radiators and work optimally when installed six inches above the floor. This is, of course, a stark contrast to the wall-mounted mini split units that require a clearance of six to eight feet from the floor for the best air distribution.

Regardless of its more unorthodox placement, a floor mounted mini split is equally as effective as a regular unit, so you're not really losing out on anything by opting for it. In some circumstances, it may be a superior choice, especially for those with lower ceilings or homeowners who simply don't have enough wall space. Surprisingly, due to its position on the floor, the air from a floor mounted version will reach occupants a bit quicker, which can certainly feel cozier for some.