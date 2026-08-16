What's The Minimum Distance To Leave Between An Outdoor Air Conditioner Unit And The Wall?

There are several different types of air conditioners, such as units that sit in your window or even portable air conditioners. If you live in a place with central air, though, your system will require you to place a unit outside of your home. This is a condenser unit, which is how the air conditioning system expels the hot air from inside your home so it can be replaced with cool air. Any air conditioner that uses some kind of refrigerant for cooling requires this kind of ventilation, even including portable air conditioner units. For a system as powerful as central air, the condenser unit needs to be situated a good deal away from your home; otherwise, that hot air is just going to get trapped and fail to properly circulate.

When you are installing a new HVAC system for your home, you need to carefully plan where your outdoor condenser units will be placed, and the first rule of thumb is that you don't place it right up against the outdoor wall. At the bare minimum, there should be at least one foot of unobstructed space between the unit and the wall, and for some units, two feet is even better. It's best to check with the particular manufacturer for its recommended distance, but regardless, it should never be less than 12 inches. That one-foot rule goes for all sides of the A/C unit, allowing for the best circulation possible. This is not the only placement rule you need to be aware of, though.