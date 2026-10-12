Daikin Entra, Oterra, Or Aurora? Every Level Of Mini-Split Explained
Daikin is one of the big names in the HVAC business, particularly when it comes to mini split models. These Daikin appliances can cost quite a bit of money, so if you're looking to get one, it's best to know exactly what you're purchasing, as Daikin offers a number of different mini split models. Three of its models — Entra, Oterra, and Aurora — give you a good idea of what variety the company has to offer,.
The Entrais the most basic mini split Daikin has to offer. There's only a single model. The Daikin Entra is a heat pump mini split that comes with a wall-mounted indoor unit and an inverter outdoor unit. It's only available for single-zone use with up to an 18 SEER2 rating and an 8.5 HSPF2 rating, and R32 refrigerant is the only one it's compatible with.
The Entra will both heat and cool your room. For heating, it can only effectively function between 5 degrees and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. If you live in an area that regularly gets into negative temperatures, the Entra is going to struggle to heat, if it does at all. For cooling, the temperature can range from 50 degrees to 115 degrees Fahrenheit. The Entra is compatible to operate with smart functionality through your iOS or Android smartphone, but you do need to purchase a separate DKN Cloud Wi-Fi Adapter in order to use this functionality. The Daikin Entra is about as a standard a mini split as you'll find.
The Daikin Oterra
With the Daikin Oterra mini split, things get a little more complicated. In some respects, it's similar to the Entra. It's also a single-zone mini split with a wall-mounted indoor unit and an outdoor inverter unit. Its heating range doesn't go below 5 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning it's not a great choice for super cold climates. However, that's where the similarities stop.
There are three different versions of the Oterra. The first is the standard heat pump. This has improved SEER2 and HSPF2 rating, going up to 21 and 10.4 respectively. The cooling temperature range also extends up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's better for extremely hot climates.
The second Oterra model is still a heat pump, but it's a 115V model rather than a 230V one. Some people may be restricted with what voltage their mini split system can handle, and while the 115V isn't as efficient as the 230V one, Daikin gives you the option if it better suits your needs. The 115V Oterra has the same cooling operation range as the Entra, with 115 degrees Fahrenheit being the maximum.
Lastly, the Oterra is also available as just an air conditioner, which differs from a heat pump in that it just cools. If you live where space heating isn't needed, you can just get the A/C model. Despite the focus, it still only has that 115 degrees Fahrenheit operational limit. However, the tradeoff is that this is the quietest Oterra model. The indoor unit will only get up to 19 db, while the standard heat pump can go up to 25 db.
The Daikin Aurora
The Daikin Aurora mini split is a more upper-level system that the company has to offer. Where this is most noticeable is in the amount of space it's able to cover. The Aurora is available as both a single-zone heat pump or a multi-zone heat pump, depending on how you want to set up your home. The multi-zone version can accommodate up to five different zones you want climate controlled. This way you don't have to purchase a bunch of individual units for your home.
Another major difference is in the kind of indoor units you can have. The Entra and Oterra only have wall-mounted units available, but for the Aurora, you can have them wall-mounted, floor-mounted, or ceiling mounted, depending on your preference. Having them in the floor or ceiling may be a more aesthetically pleasing experience for you, as they may be better concealed. A very important distinction needs to be made here though. The floor-mounted Aurora is a ductless mini split, but for it to be in the ceiling, your home needs existing ductwork.
In terms of performance, the Aurora has up to a 21 SEER2 rating and a 10 HSPF2 rating. For its heating capacity, it's able to operate at 100% capacity down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit outside, but it can still efficiently run if the temperature drops to -13 degrees too. For cooling, 115 degrees Fahrenheit is still your upper limit. For bigger spaces and colder climates, the Daikin Aurora mini split is the way to go.