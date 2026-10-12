Daikin Entra, Oterra, Or Aurora? Every Level Of Mini-Split Explained

Daikin is one of the big names in the HVAC business, particularly when it comes to mini split models. These Daikin appliances can cost quite a bit of money, so if you're looking to get one, it's best to know exactly what you're purchasing, as Daikin offers a number of different mini split models. Three of its models — Entra, Oterra, and Aurora — give you a good idea of what variety the company has to offer,.

The Entrais the most basic mini split Daikin has to offer. There's only a single model. The Daikin Entra is a heat pump mini split that comes with a wall-mounted indoor unit and an inverter outdoor unit. It's only available for single-zone use with up to an 18 SEER2 rating and an 8.5 HSPF2 rating, and R32 refrigerant is the only one it's compatible with.

The Entra will both heat and cool your room. For heating, it can only effectively function between 5 degrees and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. If you live in an area that regularly gets into negative temperatures, the Entra is going to struggle to heat, if it does at all. For cooling, the temperature can range from 50 degrees to 115 degrees Fahrenheit. The Entra is compatible to operate with smart functionality through your iOS or Android smartphone, but you do need to purchase a separate DKN Cloud Wi-Fi Adapter in order to use this functionality. The Daikin Entra is about as a standard a mini split as you'll find.