Why Are Daikin Air Conditioners So Expensive?
While there are some budget-friendly air conditioners that can help beat the heat, on the whole, air conditioners are rather pricey. They tend to be a get-what-you-pay-for purchase, with more expensive models often delivering higher performance and more bells and whistles. If you're looking into a whole-house air conditioning system, the prices get even higher, and the same is true if you go with any model from a more premium name like Daikin. Daikin air conditioning units and systems can run anywhere from several hundred to even tens of thousands of dollars depending on factors like the type of equipment and system size. But what is it about this specific brand that makes these air conditioners so expensive?
Ultimately, part of the answer may come down to the selling model behind Daikin systems. There's no specific retail price set on Daikin products, and these systems are sold through a network of contractors rather than through the company directly to customers. As a result, individual salespeople have some flexibility in how much they charge for the product, which can affect their profit margin.
Daikin boasts having over 400 local distributor locations and 5,000-plus contractor partnerships across the United States, so it's fair to say that there's potential for a range of price points for a Daikin system in the U.S. and beyond. This business model behind Daikin air conditioner sales helps explain some of the variation in what customers ultimately pay for these systems. What remains is the question of how potential buyers can save some money on their desired Daikin system.
How to save money on a Daikin air conditioning system
Dropping hundreds or even thousands of dollars on an air conditioning system is no small purchase. Thus, whether you plan to buy from Daikin or any other brand — possibly even one of the other brands owned by Daikin Industries — you want to do what you can to get the best price possible. In this case, it's best to conduct thorough research into the different rates your local dealers have to offer. By shopping around and comparing quotes on a Daikin system, you can confidently lock in the choice that offers the best value in your area. It may still be expensive on the whole, but at least you could save compared with accepting the first quote you receive.
Speaking of doing some research, you have a lot to gain from looking into promotions on Daikin air conditioner installation. On the Daikin website, there's a tool to look up ongoing rebates and special offers in your area by simply entering your ZIP code. Should you be fortunate enough, this could reveal rebates worth thousands of dollars, depending on the equipment you plan to have installed. Just be sure to look over the requirements to make sure you qualify for the promotion, and double-check any deadlines. The last thing you want is to miss out on a rebate for your desired equipment because the deadline has passed.
Daikin may be one of the pricier air conditioner brands out there, but it's not too difficult to save on purchase and installation prices. You just need to know where to look and which contractor to choose to get the best deal available to you. Of course, when you have your unit, don't forget to look into the tips and tricks to maximize your air conditioner's efficiency.