2026 Yamaha R9 Review: It's No R1 Replacement (And That's A Good Thing)

The Yamaha R9 isn't meant to replace the R1, but it gets brought up a lot in that context, and with good reason. The much-beloved, four-cylinder Yamaha R6 was discontinued not too long ago, and around the same time the parallel-twin R7 was inserted into the lineup with less performance. So, even though the R7 is an excellent bike, and it's cheaper than the old R6, it takes the blame for Yamaha discontinuing the R6. And as a result, enthusiasts are suspicious of any new bikes coming around, potentially organizing a coup behind the R1's back — that's where the R9 comes into play.

Really, though, global emissions standards are what killed the R6. The R7 was just an approachable way to get people interested in middle-of-the-range sport bikes. And while it isn't meant to replace the R1, I think the R9 can pull off a similar trick. The R1 has already been discontinued in Europe, and it may soon leave showrooms in the U.S. as well, but that's irrelevant. The R9 can be approachable as a second or third bike, especially to someone upgrading from the R7, but without the hardcore track focus of the R1 and its massive price tag. That's its potentially winning strategy.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

After riding it, I think that's the strongest case for the R9. I got the bike on loan from Yamaha for a few months and rode it in just about every street scenario you can — city, highway, canyon, etc. And it was seriously likable, even if it wasn't a screaming superbike. If Yamaha decides to eliminate the R1, keep it around in its current form, or even replace it with some sort of ultra-fast race-inspired V4 bike, so be it, but no matter what happens, the R9 stands on its own.