What Could It Mean If A Spark Plug Is Black?

If you have a gasoline-powered car, spark plugs are what put the "combustion" into the term "internal combustion engine." The process of actually burning the fuel needs three things: the fuel to mix with air and enter the combustion chamber, the fuel needs to burn, and then the spent gas goes out. That's the basic principle behind all combustion-powered vehicles and why your spark plug is so important. Without spark, you get no ignition. Without ignition, your engine no worky.

At first glance, it seems like spark plugs are just another critical part of the car. You have a bunch of those, so what makes these little guys so special? The answer is because of how they interface with the car — when the service interval is up and you change the spark plugs, you're opening a window to the inside of the combustion chamber. You can actually read a lot of what's going on inside your engine just by looking at the head of the spark plug. Factors like moisture buildup, color, carbon fouling, and so on will tell you a lot about how your engine is running.

The secret is in the color and texture of the spark plug head — the part sitting in your combustion chamber. In this case, let's assume your spark plug is black. There is a whole host of issues that cause this, ranging from oil in the combustion chamber to running rich. Carbon fouling, dirt, wet grime — it all looks relatively similar, appearing as wet or dry soot. Let's have a look at the details, one by one.