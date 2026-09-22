The Reason Why Short Trips Are So Hard On Turbocharged Engines

You know the age-old phrase, "There ain't no replacement for displacement?" Well, they're wrong — there is a replacement for displacement, and it's called a turbocharger. The principle behind these snail-looking devices is to effectively multiply the amount of air your engine is receiving. Let's say you have a 2.0-liter turbo next to a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine, but the turbo is putting out 2 bar of boost. That means you're feeding the 2.0-liter engine with the same air load as a 4.0-liter engine. A big plus, right? Sure is — and turbos do indeed have many benefits. But all that comes at a cost: complexity.

A turbocharger isn't a static object. It has to build up boost by spinning a turbine inside the unit, and we all know the basic rule of cars. If it's metal and it moves, it needs lubrication. Moreover, a turbocharger operates using an engine's exhaust gas, and that gas is incredibly hot. In fact, a turbocharger's turbine housing can exceed 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit when it's fully spooled up, which is why you see some footage where it's glowing red-hot.

Imagine, then, that you're on a short trip. You drive along with the turbo spooled up to that temperature, then shut the car off right after without giving it any downtime. The thermal shock this creates leads to various long-term issues that degrade the turbo's performance, even damaging your engine's internals, like carbon buildup, overheated oil and oil contamination in the fuel system, boost pressure issues, and more all occur from this.