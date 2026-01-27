You Can Brick Your Turbo If You Don't Clean This Part Of Your Engine

As cars get ever more complex, the process of looking after them аlso does. Wind the clock back a good number of decades, and so long as you threw some fresh oil in the vague direction of your hood, and chucked a few fresh spark plugs and filters in there every few years too, you'd be good to go. Now, however, with hybridized and boosted engines that have to jump through countless emission-related hurdles, the maintenance process is more vital than ever.

Downsizing has been a hugely popular practise in the last 10 to 15 years or so. For the uninitiated, downsizing in this context is the art of replacing higher displacement, often naturally aspirated engines with something smaller and often turbocharged. In an attempt to keep outputs and capabilities in-line with what was previously available, automakers frequently reach for turbochargers, a great example of that being the later Toyota Tundra and Honda Accord generations as proof of this in action on a mass-market scale.

That's why more and more of us are finding something boosted under the hood, and with this comes something else to look after. Now, turbochargers don't really need direct maintenance — they don't have consumables like oil or filters, but the condition of components around them do need keeping an eye on. Poor quality oil, or low levels of the stuff, can directly affect your turbo's health, but fortunately, that's something that gets replaced frequently under any vehicle's service regime, but another part directly linked to your turbo regularly goes unchecked. The part in question is the exhaust gas recirculation valve, or EGR for short. This device was introduced as an emission-reducing device, but as EGR-equipped vehicles age, the EGR transforms into a turbo-targeting destruction device.