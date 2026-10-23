How Does A Laser Car Wash Work & Is It Safe For Your Vehicle?

If you are taking your car out for a wash, choosing the type of car wash you should visit can be confusing. With so many options, each offering distinct benefits and downsides, you may have a hard time picking one. But if you want a touchless experience, meaning no brushes or materials come in direct contact with your car's surface, a laser car wash can be a good choice.

As surprising as it may sound, a laser car wash doesn't actually use lasers to clean your car. It's simply an automated, touchless car wash, where lasers are used to scan your vehicle and assess its precise shape and measurements. This allows the setup to auto-adjust according to the car, instead of applying the same set of parameters every time. As soon as your car enters the bay, a stream of water provides an initial pre-soak. Right after that, the system uses laser beams and 3D scanning technology to identify the size and precise shape of your vehicle. Based on this data, the system automatically fine-tunes the spray angle for the water nozzles, ensuring a touchless wash.

After the system is adjusted, high-pressure nozzles spray water on your car, followed by cleaning solutions, and another round of water spray to remove any residue. At the end, powerful air blowers are used to dry your car. During the entire process, no machine, brush, or cloth comes in direct contact with your car. And since it's largely automated, you are unlikely to need assistance from anyone.