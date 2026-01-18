Should You Hand Dry Your Car After Each Wash?

For the avid car enthusiast, washing or detailing a car is like a free therapy session. We say free, but some detailing products can cost hundreds of dollars, but you see where we are coming from. It's an act that might, at first, look relatively simple; grab a bucket of soapy water, a sponge, and have at it. However, when you get into the hobby of washing and detailing your own car, you'll soon realize that it's anything but simple.

There are many steps and stages to a complete and thorough clean, including pre-soak, decontamination, paint correction, and paint protection. Of course, you don't have to complete every step each time, in fact, you can just throw a bucket of soapy water at it if you're happy with the finish, but one step that should never go ignored is properly drying your car, specifically hand drying it.

See, many of us are probably guilty of hopping in our car straight after washing it, and blasting it up and down the road for 10 minutes to clear all the water off of it. Or, we might just leave it out to dry. These methods certainly work, but by avoiding the hand-drying step and opting for one of these, let's face it, lazier alternatives, you'll be undoing all your hard work.

That's because leaving the car to air dry, or driving it to dry it, will result in water spots and streaks drying on the paintwork, and these can be notoriously tricky to remove. This isn't so bad on a white or silver car, but on a dark-colored car, it'll look in desperate need of a wash immediately.