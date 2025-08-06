This Turbo Dry Gadget Might Not Be On Your Radar, But It Should Be

This drying tool is certainly clever and efficient, but it's a bit pricey at $139 — especially in comparison to a quality drying towel, which checks out at around $30. (It is possible to order the TURBODRY as a duo or trio, and with bulk-ordering discounts, those come in at about $265 and $377, respectively.) If you're the type of car enthusiast that loves to try out new products, though, it may be worth the investment. However, the TURBODRY tool does not come with a battery, so you'll need to dig one out of your cupboard or buy a new one in order to use the product.

The drying tool works off of a drill battery, and TURBODRY provides you with three fitment options: DeWalt, Makita, and Milwaukee. While many testimonials on the site point to how powerful the tool is, TURBODRY does note that its capacity is dependent on the strength of its battery. Therefore, don't skimp out there if you're after a high-performance drying tool.

However, this may be worth the purchase considering it's safe to use on all surfaces and works for various tasks, like blowing leaves off of the driveway or cleaning out vents and electrical products. The reverse is also true, though: Drying your car off could also be a practical use for your leaf blower, if you already own one and don't fancy splurging on the TURBODRY.