10 Of The Best Ceramic Coatings For Cars, According To Users
For many, it doesn't stop at owning or driving a vehicle to get around; the aesthetic and appeal of their cars matter significantly to them. If you're one of these people, you've likely come across ceramic coatings. Ceramic coatings are a liquid substance primarily made up of silica dioxide, which is often combined with other chemicals for durability and is applied to a car's exterior to chemically bond with the paint, creating a protective layer that can resist damage from environmental elements as well as minor scratches.
Applying these liquid polymer shields is a superb way of investing in your car's appearance, as they provide long-lasting protection and keep your car's paint looking brand new. However, This investment depends on multiple factors, such as your budget and the level of protection you desire. It is also noteworthy that these ceramic coatings come in professional-grade and DIY types, with the major difference being that the former has a more complex application and lasts longer than the latter.
Here are 10 of the best ceramic coatings for cars, according to users.
Cerakote's Rapid Ceramic Paint Sealant
Cerakote is a leading global brand in ceramic coatings and its Rapid Ceramic Paint Sealant has become a favorite among users especially due to its suitability for plastics. This user-friendly DIY spray-on ceramic coating protects a vehicle's exterior while enhancing its gloss and shine. One of its key benefits is that it's easy to apply. This can be done by simply spraying on the product and wiping it off with towels. Luckily, it comes with a spray bottle and microfiber towels to help you do just that, so there's no need for a professional installation.
Another area in which Cerakote's Rapid Ceramic Paint Sealant stands out for users is its hydrophobic capacity to repel water, grime, mud, and dirt, which removes concerns about driving in the rain. This hydrophobic finish makes it extremely easy to clean and maintain the vehicle's exterior. Although it doesn't offer the same long-term protection as professional-grade ceramic coatings, it is suitable for use on a variety of surfaces, including paint, glass, and plastic. It is currently priced at about $20.
System X Renew Ceramic Spray Coating
Connecticut-based company System X began operations back in 2010 with the goal of providing durable professional ceramic coating services for automotives, aircraft's, and marine vessels. Today, their Renew Ceramic Spray Coating is one of the most durable ones ever created. Known for its versatility, and ease of application, this spray-on ceramic coating rejuvenates and protects the exterior surfaces of your vehicle by creating a durable protective layer that not only protects but enhances your car's paint. It also provides resistance to environmental contaminants like dirt, UV rays, and water spots.
Users have particularly praised the product for its dust-shedding capabilities as well as its ability to restore and boost the performance of previously applied ceramic coatings to extend their longevity. When properly applied, it will require about four hours to dry and a single day to cure. Your vehicle will then enjoy over nine months of protection. This makes it a good maintenance product for vehicles that already have a ceramic coating in place. The product's versatility extends to aircraft, marine vessels, RVs, and motorcycles. It comes in a 16.9-fluid ounce bottle, which sells for about $60.
Adam's Polishes' Graphene Ceramic Coating Advanced
Adam's Polishes is a company reputed for providing premium car care and detailing products. Part of these products is the Advanced Graphene Ceramic Coating, regarded by users as one of, if not the best graphene ceramic coating on the market today. As a professional-grade product, the graphene-infused coating offers superior protection and more enhanced durability than traditional ceramic coatings. The outstanding feature of this product is its over 10 hardness on the Rockwell scale, which provides up to nine years of protection with proper maintenance.
Improved scratch resistance, hydrophobic properties, and heat dissipation accompany its remarkable durability. This improves the coating's capacity to resist water spots and reduce surface heat to produce a highly glossy, mirror-like finish. The application process requires a lot of time and proper preparation. Many users have been able to successfully complete it with the help of provided instructions and proper tools, such as microfiber suede towels, which are included in the product package. Adam's Polishes' Graphene Ceramic Coating Advanced is a top-tier choice that will cost about $130.
Chemical Guys HydroSlick Ceramic Coating
The HydroSlick Ceramic Coating is a DIY ceramic-infused wax product that provides protection and a glossy finish. Many users have found this ceramic coating to be a great choice, even though it is not a totally true ceramic coating. In creating the product, Chemical Guys combined the protective benefits of typical ceramic coating with the ease of application of liquid wax. It retains the silicon dioxide technology of traditional ceramic coatings. This bonds with the paint to create a hydrophobic layer that shields against water, dirt, and other environmental contaminants to prevent it from fading over time.
The HydroSlick is easy to apply, and applying a little goes a long way as some users reported having to buff for an extended period due to over-application of the product. Proper application will typically result in protection that lasts up to one year, which is remarkable for a consumer-grade, part hyperwax product. It is also very affordable. You can purchase it today for about $40.
CarPro CQuartz UK 3.0
CarPro CQuartz UK 3.0 is a professional-grade durable and glossy ceramic coating known for providing resistance to UV rays, chemicals, and minor scratches, amongst others. Multiple users praise it for its strong durability and hydrophobic properties. It features a combination of a 70% high concentration of silicon dioxide and 99.9% purity, which creates a tough, glass-like layer over the paint. It can also be applied to wheels and metals.
The application requires diligent preparation, including thorough cleaning, clay barring, and, if necessary, paint correction. The manufacturers recommend the application of about 10 milliliters per coat which is about a third of the bottle. Subsequent layers of coatings can be done within an hour of the first coat or the following day. Once applied, CQuartz UK 3.0 requires a curing time of about 24 hours, during which time you should not get the car wet. Proper application can last up to two years with the right maintenance. The product kit comes with a 30-milliliter bottle of the substance, four-inch MF suede applicators, an applicator block, and a suede towel for buffing. This puts the cost at about $60 in the US.
Turtle Wax Ceramic Spray Coating
Turtle Wax Ceramic Spray Coating is a product of the Chicago-based Turtle Wax. It is known for its affordability and ease of use which makes it a popular user choice, especially among beginners. As part of the brand's Hybrid Solutions product range, the ceramic spray coating is a DIY car detailing accessory that provides glossy, hydrophobic, long-lasting protection against paint, metal, plastic, and glass. Its usage can be extended to other exterior surfaces including headlights and wheels, but note that it is not recommended for soft-sided convertible tops.
The application process is as simple as it is convenient, and according to users, adhering to the seven-step tutorial provided by the manufacturers will produce the desired results. The coating can last up to six months, depending on driving conditions and maintenance schedule. The manufacturer recommends using Hybrid Solution's Ceramic 3-in-1 Detailer as well as its Ceramic Wash & Wax as part of the maintenance schedule for optimal results. Selling for just $15, Turtle Wax Ceramic Spray Coating is one of the most affordable ceramic coatings on the market today.
Weiruixin 10H Ceramic Coating
Weiruixin 10H Ceramic Coating is another graphene-infused ceramic coat product which, according to users, matches up to its name-proclaimed hardness rating of 10. This high-performance protective product provides superior durability and a higher gloss finish to automotive surfaces, including those of boats, motorcycles, and trucks. The application process of Weiruixin 10H Ceramic Coating is a bit more extensive and involved compared to spray-on ceramic coatings. The curing process requires you to leave your vehicle touch free for 24 hours and water free for one week.
Weiruixin 10H Ceramic Coating is a premium product that delivers professional-level results for those willing to invest their time in the proper application. This ceramic coating can last between two and five years with proper maintenance, offering one of the most durable solutions in paint protection today. The package will cost you a bit above $20, and it comes with a 60-milliliter bottle of the graphene ceramic coating, an applicator, a wiping towel, a microfiber cloth, protective gloves, and the manual. Reviewers have noted that the 60-milliliter bottle can fully coat two medium-sized cars.
Shine Armor Fortify Quick Coat
A more unique entry on our list is Shine Armor's Fortify Quick Coat. This is a popular choice among users thanks to its three-in-one formula that provides your vehicle a wash, coat, and shine. It is a versatile and easy-to-use car care product that combines three key functions of washing, coating, and shining in one formula. It provides a waterless wash and ceramic coating spray that produces long-lasting protection and a high-gloss, hydrophobic finish that repels water, dirt, and contaminants. In other words, it reduces a trip to the car wash into one spray bottle.
Shine Armor Fortify Quick Coat is easy to apply. Without the need for water, users can spray the product directly onto the vehicle's surface, then wipe it clean with a microfiber cloth. This offers a quick and efficient way to enhance the look of your vehicle. It is ideal for spot-cleaning and adding a quick shine between full washes. It can also be applied on all exterior surfaces, including paint, chrome, and glass. Currently, the eight-fluid ounce bottle sells for about $13 while the 16-fluid ounce bottle goes for $22.
Gyeon Quartz Q² MOHS Evo
Gyeon Quartz Q² MOHS Evo is a high-end ceramic coating designed for professional-grade protection and durability. This product is part of Gyeon's premium ceramic coating lineup, replacing its iconic Q² MOHS coating. The Evo boasts superior hydrophobic properties that have contributed to its renown for hardness and advanced protection against environmental damage, chemical exposure, and everyday wear.
The manufacturers employ first-of-its-kind fluoro-modified polysiloxane technology by using fluorine in the precursor stage to modify the polysiloxane. The result is a tremendous increase in usability and performance. It has a durability of up to three years when one layer of the coating is applied and four years when two layers of coating are applied.
Gyeon recommends applying between 15 and 25 milliliters to coat the entire car once. This should be done after proper surface preparation. It should also be applied in thin layers and allowed to cure for 12 hours to form a robust shield that remains effective even in harsh environments. The product can also be applied to the car's wheels to provide the same sort of protection. The 50-milliliter bottle of the Q² MOHS Evo can be purchased on Amazon for about $95.
Gtechniq Crystal Serum Light
Rounding out this list is Gtechniq Crystal Serum Light. The Crystal Serum Light is another top-of-the-line ceramic coating designed to resist extreme weather conditions and environmental contaminants with its extremely strong hydrophobic effect. It is the prosumer version of Gtechniq's acclaimed Accredited Detailer Crystal Serum Ultra. The manufacturers boast that the product is the thickest, and most durable true ceramic coating in the industry stating that the coating it provides is so hard that will be difficult to remove if applied incorrectly,.
Multiple user reviews have found the CSL to live up to its billing. As long as you follow the manufacturer's instructions, diligently conduct the preparation work, and use high-quality microfiber towels, you should get the desired results. The manufacturers recommend a curing time of at least 12 hours after application during which the car should be indoors. They also advise against direct application to plastic and rubbers. You can purchase a 30-milliliter bottle of CSL for about $55 and a 50-milliliter one for about $85.
Methodology
For the above list, we cross-referenced expert opinions, user reviews, and extensive user feedback from a variety of trustworthy sources. Our efforts considered a wide cross-section of reviews from other professional automotive publications as well as common feedback threads from across a set of trusted automotive rating sources.