What Happens To Buoys In Winter When Water Freezes Over?

Buoys are like the traffic signs and signals of the water. They provide boaters with important information regarding everything from the location of channels to the presence of hazardous conditions nearby. Naturally, given the vital role buoys play, you might wonder how they survive the elements. For example, what happens to buoys in the colder months, when the waters they float in ice over?

There's no universal answer to this question. Sometimes, the U.S. Coast Guard's Aid to Navigation Team removes buoys from the water in anticipation of the winter season. The Canadian Coast Guard has similar policies. In some instances, they replace these buoys with upgrades or seasonal buoys that can withstand ice and other such conditions.

Some ice-resistant buoys can even be used indefinitely. Specifically, the Canadian Coast Guard has begun replacing some buoys in the St. Lawrence River with long-term buoys that can stand up to ice and remain in the same spot throughout the winter. These buoys require less maintenance than other types, potentially saving both time and money.