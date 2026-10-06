What Are Drifting Buoys & Where Are They Found In The Ocean?

If you're new to boating, there are quite a few rules and regulations you're expected to know before launching your boat for the first time. It'd also be wise to spend a little time studying up on things like the 100-feet rule in boating, as well as reading up on what the various buoys you come across in the water mean for your vessel.

There are, after all, several different kinds of buoys you might see when you're out on the water, and their size, shape, and color can signal different things to approaching boaters, including some vital safety warnings. Then there are other buoys that are not positioned to function as warnings or navigational aids, or even for mooring. That list includes drifting buoys, which, as their name implies, are not tethered to a fixed point in a body of water, and instead are meant to drift freely with the currents.

Those free-floating fixtures are performing an important task, however, as they tend to function as research tools. Most drifting buoys are equipped with various sensors that provide meteorological and oceanographic information to those who deploy them either at sea or in larger closed aquatic bodies. That includes data such as water temperature, surface circulation, and air pressure, among others. While there is no designated color for the buoys, they tend to be painted in bright colors to make them more visible.