Porsche Turbocharged Its Largest Four-Cylinder To Create This Ultra-Rare Sports Car

When you imagine a Porsche, you probably think about the 911,or maybe a GT3 with its iconic and rather rare 4-liter six-cylinder engine. After all, the 911 is the car that defined the brand, and we are now in an era where turbocharging isn't limited to just the 911 Turbo. Even the upcoming GT3 and GT3 RS are rumored to sport a turbocharged flat-six, which would be the very first time Porsche goes in that direction with its 911 GT3 cars.

Although we have yet to see that, Porsche's experience with turbocharging is actually quite vast. At one point, the German automaker even turbocharged one of its vehicles to create a truly ultra-rare sports car. Best of all, it actually was not a 911, nor did it have a flat-six. So what was it? The answer is the 968 Turbo S, and its 3.0-liter four-cylinder was built for an unusually small run of cars.

Only 14 street-legal Turbo S models exist, joined by four 968 Turbo RS race cars from 1993, for 18 cars in total. The street cars existed so the Turbo RS could race in the 1993 ADAC GT Cup. It ran 8:1 compression with eight valves, and the engine made 305 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Top speed was 175 mph, and curb weight came in at 2,866 pounds.

Porsche priced the Turbo S at 175,000 Deutsche Marks (around $105,000 in 1993 dollars) and planned for 100 units, but made only 14. For a spot of context, there were more than 1,400 964 Turbo 3.6s built — that gap explains values. A Turbo S prototype brought $516,500 at RM Sotheby's in 2023, and one example in 2021 sold for $792,000. For a four-cylinder Porsche that so few people bought, that is quite the second life.