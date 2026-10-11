This Is The Last Remaining Production 4-Liter 6-Cylinder Engine In The US

The last 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine that is still in production for U.S. consumption is not made here, but it is sold here. Of course, the engine in question is Porsche's 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six. It has found a home in a few different Porsche models, most notably the 911 GT3 and its many variants. Its current version has an output of 502 horsepower, which is sent to the rear wheels via either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. Our look at a recent example, the 911 GT3 S/C, shown above, revealed that it is Porsche at its purest.

Performance is standard equipment with the Porsche 911 GT3, as you might expect from its prodigious power output, achieved without the use of a turbocharger. Testing of the 911 GT3's performance by Car and Driver generated a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds, a 0-100 mph time of 7.1 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 11.3 seconds at 127 mph, while also achieving an impressive 1.13g on the skidpad. This is the car you would likely use to turn hot laps at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as evidenced by Porsche's production of a special edition of the 911 GT3 for the German market, celebrating the famous track's 100th anniversary.

The only issue keeping more people from having a Porsche 911 GT3 in their garages is the considerable price of entry. Porsche 911 GT3 pricing starts at $239,850 without options. This includes both delivery charges and a gas guzzler tax.