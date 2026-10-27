Why Do Modern Cars Have So Many Cameras?

There are many levels of autonomous driving, with Level 2 providing more advanced functionality that includes steering capability, among other assistance. Technology like GM's Super Cruise doesn't require hands gripping the wheel on certain highway sections in the U.S. However, the system legally requires that the person behind the wheel be ready to take control at any time, and isn't a fully autonomous setup. How does an automaker verify the driver is still attentive? By adding an interior camera that can point directly at the driver's face.

This doesn't mean all these systems default to recording and uploading video data from the inside of your vehicle. Some systems like the one in GM automobiles, reportedly doesn't transmit interior camera data over the internet. These cameras also take note of whether or not the driver is paying attention to the road, even when the driving assist system isn't being used.

However, some car brands do upload footage from the cabin of your vehicle to company servers, if certain sharing settings are enabled. These cameras may compile physical characteristics and driving behavior, among others, creating a profile that entities like insurance companies and other third parties are interested in purchasing. But wait, don't automakers have to disclose this activity to consumers? They do, but it's stated within lengthy privacy policies, so it's important to verify what information your car is collecting.