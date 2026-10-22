Who Makes The Super T10 Transmission & Which Cars Used It?

During the glory days of the American muscle car, saying that your car had a four-speed was a big deal, both for bragging rights and actual performance. The term, of course, refers to the four-speed manual transmission, which earned you so much street cred in the 1960s that rock and roll bands even dedicated entire songs to it.

Not all four-speed transmissions are equal, though; some developed their own legendary reputations, including the famed Muncie M22 "Rock Crusher" gearbox from General Motors. Another pivotal four-speed transmission was the BorgWarner T10, which ushered in a new era of American performance beginning in the late 1950s. The original T10 featured in a wide variety of performance cars in the '50s and early '60s, and was later followed up by an updated, stronger version called the Super T10.

BorgWarner developed and built the original Super T10 four-speed, and the most popular version of the gearbox was available in General Motors vehicles from the early '70s through the early '80s — including the Camaro and Corvette. Richmond Gear later purchased the rights from BorgWarner and took over manufacturing of the Super T10. Today, Richmond still builds and sells the transmission and its individual components.