All About The T-56 Six-Speed Manual Transmission (And Which Cars Use It)

The T-56 six-speed manual transmission has had a very interesting history. Originally made by BorgWarner and appearing first in the 1992 Dodge Viper with its special V10 engine, the T-56 showed up next in GM's 1993 Firebird Trans Am and Camaro Z28 F-body pony cars — as an antidote to problems with the existing T-5 five-speed. The T-5 was small and easy to package in a variety of vehicles, but it was torque-limited to 330 lb-ft at a time when a new horsepower war was getting started in Detroit. The new T-56 six-speed was the solution, with its ability to handle 450 lb-ft of torque without any issues.

Advertisement

By the mid-1990s, BorgWarner realized that the manual transmission business was not getting any larger and it saw greater future opportunities in the transfer case business, which was growing steadily along with increasing consumer interest in all-wheel drive SUVs and crossovers. Tremec – a notable tier-one supplier of manual transmissions – acquired BorgWarner's transmission business in December 1996, of which the T-56 was a part.

Tremec became the manufacturer of the T-56 manual and has steadily improved it over time. Due to the T-56's flexibility and versatility, it has become not only a popular manual transmission choice for vehicle manufacturers, but also a favorite among engine swappers and restorers in the aftermarket.

Advertisement