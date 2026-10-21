How A 2026 California Law Change Closes The Montana License Plate Loophole

Californians both love and need their automobiles. The state offers car lovers some of the best driving roads and weather anywhere in the United States. Conversely, sprawling cities like Los Angeles, where public transportation options lag far behind other large cities, are home to millions of vehicles that residents rely on to get around town.

That said, California is also known for being one of the most expensive states to own a car, not least thanks to its vehicle registration fees and taxes. It's not surprising, then, that some drivers in the Golden State have looked for ways to save on vehicle ownership costs, sometimes by registering their vehicles in another state.

In October 2026, though, California took a major step to combat these moves, enacting a new law that cracks down on California residents using out-of-state plates — and, more specifically, out-of-state shell companies — to avoid paying sales tax and vehicle registration fees, particularly on high-end exotic cars, RVs, and other expensive vehicles. Officially designated Senate Bill 1406, the new law should close the so-called Montana license plate loophole, so named because Montana was one of the most common locations for these shell companies.