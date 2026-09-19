'Leno's Law' Signed In CA – Here's How The State's Classic Car Rules Will Change

California governor Gavin Newsom officially signed Senate Bill 1392 into law on Sept. 16, effectively making an exception to one of the state's long-standing vehicle pollution rules. Known as "Jay Leno's Law" in reference to the former late night host's enthusiasm for classic cars, the new law trades important emissions safeguards for the preservation of automotive history. More specifically, Leno's Law adds a phased-in exemption from California's smog-check requirements for qualifying collector vehicles with model years ranging from 1976 to 1985.

To be clear, the new law doesn't give every eligible vehicle permission to start skipping smog checks. The first expansion doesn't take effect until January 1, 2028, at which point qualifying collector vehicles manufactured before the 1981 model year will become exempt. The exemption then expands by one model year at a time, not reaching the 1986 model year until 2033. Until a model year reaches its applicable exemption date, it still has to pass the existing smog-check requirements. The law also changes nothing for classic car emissions testing throughout the rest of the country.