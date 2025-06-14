Why Did Los Angeles Ban (And Then Unban) Lowrider Cruising?

Lowrider culture can trace its roots back to the 1950s, but for decades, it was criminalized across California. Alongside other automotive subcultures that emerged around the same time, lowriding centered around building unique, custom cars, then showing them off on street cruises and at community meets. However, unlike hot rodders and drag racers, lowriders didn't focus on performance, but rather on visuals. Cars cruised "low and slow," attracting crowds as they went. A range of popular cars ended up being converted into lowriders, with Chevy models like the Impala being particularly common choices. By the '80s, lowrider culture had evolved to include increasingly large events, but inevitably, those larger events drew more scrutiny from law enforcement.

Alongside this added attention came claims that lowriding had become associated with gang culture, and that large events had become a magnet for antisocial behavior. This was enough to lead cities across California to implement local rules and regulations to make cruising illegal, with state law allowing cities to explicitly ban cruising in 1982. In L.A., the city's Police Department would line up tow trucks to seize any cars deemed to be breaking the law under the new rules. This didn't stop lowrider meets in the city, but it did mean that any participants now faced having their prized possessions taken away from them if they were caught.