Jay Leno's Classic Car Bill Scores A Big Win In California

Current California state laws require most gas, hybrid, and alternative-fuel vehicles made since 1976 (and diesel-powered vehicles from 1998) to get inspected every other year as part of renewing a vehicle's registration. This also includes motorhomes, RVs, and collector cars, something Jay Leno has become quite famous for. New gas vehicles less than eight model-years old are exempt. Over the last year, Leno has been pushing for changes regarding classic cars and how often they must pass smog tests.

Bipartisan California Senate Bill 712 (aka Leno's Law) would amend existing state laws, at least as they apply to collector cars of a certain age. The bill would provide an exemption for those built before the 1981 model year from ever having to obtain a smog check — as long as it's been registered as a historical vehicle and assigned a special plate. Additionally, it must either be insured as a collector car or the owner must prove it's driven fewer than 1,000 miles annually. Leno argues that because most collector cars are driven infrequently — usually to shows on weekends where they're parked and driven straight back home — they shouldn't warrant such stringent oversight.

The bill would take effect January 1, 2027, with annual updates through 2032. So, on January 1, 2028, the exemption would include vehicles manufactured before 1982; on January 1, 2029, it would include vehicles made before 1983, and so on, culminating on January 1, 2032, for vehicles built before 1986. While state lawmakers recently passed the bill, Governor Gavin Newsom must sign it by September 30, 2026, for it to take effect.