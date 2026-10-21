What Does A Day Beacon Mean In Boating & How Is It Different From A Buoy?

As their name and design imply, daybeacons are meant to share information with boaters exclusively during the daytime. They're typically found near coastal areas and may exist alongside buoys. Their purpose is usually to mark channels and routes, and will usually feature some sort of mark that's easily visible compared to the daybeacon's surroundings. The information this mark shares is the same information a light on a lighted beacon or buoy would share with a boater at night.

It's important to review the specific laws, guidelines, and regulations that may apply in the area where you're boating. They can sometimes vary from the system the Coast Guard uses. For example, in the Mississippi River and a few others, the Western Rivers Marking System applies. This system uses daybeacons of different colors in the same way green and red buoys are used, with red daybeacons marking the starboard side of a channel and green daybeacons marking the port side.

That's just one example of how daybeacons may be used on the water. If you're a boater, keep an eye out for these navigation aids. Just as it's necessary to equip your boat with the right tools before heading out, you also need to actively pay attention to buoys, beacons, and other such aids while actively operating your vessel. Doing so is key to keeping yourself safe, as well as your passengers and those with whom you share the water.