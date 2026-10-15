How Much Does It Cost To Manufacture A Patriot Interceptor Missile?

As the war between the United States and Iran has escalated throughout 2026, one thing has become apparent, and it's that the U.S. needs to purchase and deploy more Patriot Air Defense Systems and their Interceptor missiles. The highly capable and battle-tested missiles are used to shoot down incoming missiles and other threats, and like most complex modern munitions, it takes a lot of time and money to produce them.

Cost is always an important factor in arms procurement, and Patriot Interceptors aren't inexpensive or easy to manufacture. That's one of the main reasons that there's a shortage in the inventory, though the rise in ongoing conflicts has certainly taken its toll. Ukraine has been using them to counter Russian threats during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, so shortages of Patriot Interceptors abound.

The Patriot PAC-3 MSE missile isn't purchased in one-off contracts, and is instead purchased in bulk from the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin. In 2026, the DoD procured 232, which was only two more than in previous years. However, it takes a long time for each missile to roll off the assembly line, find its way to a unit, and take its place inside a launcher. Still, a complete Patriot Missile System battery costs between $560 million and $1+ billion, so the overall cost is high.