Who Manufactures The Patriot Missile System, And Where Are The Weapons Built?

The Patriot missile system is one of America's most powerful tools when it comes to defending against incoming threats like ballistic missiles, aircraft, or even the best military drones. But behind this high-tech shield is a collaboration between two of the biggest names in U.S. defense — Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Raytheon takes the lead on system integration, the radar, and the launch units, while Lockheed Martin builds the PAC-3 missiles, which are the heart of the system's intercepting power.

The production is spread across different states. Raytheon's facilities in Massachusetts focus on the radar and control systems, while Lockheed Martin handles missile manufacturing in Florida. Together, they keep the Patriot system up to date and battle-ready. But now, with demand for Patriot systems soaring in Europe, Raytheon is expanding its production footprint across the continent. New partnerships in countries like Germany and Spain are helping scale up manufacturing, with the goal of doubling global output by 2028. Originally developed under a project called SAM-D back in the 1970s, the system got its iconic name — "Patriot" — in 1976. It was meant to reflect national pride, and it's done just that for decades now.